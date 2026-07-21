"Wash Your Feet in the Basin Used to Rinse Vegetables"... Video of Famous Restaurant Employee Sparks Shock

Photo source: Weibo

[Sportschosun Reporter Zhang Jong-ho] A video showing an employee at a famous restaurant in China washing his foot in a basin used to rinse vegetables has sparked controversy.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Shangguan News, a video was recently posted on social media showing a worker at a famous barbecue restaurant in Suixi County, Anhui Province, dipping one foot into a basin used for washing vegetables and cleaning it.

In response, a representative from the restaurant explained, "The basin in question was not for washing vegetables, but for rinsing mops."

However, consumers raised concerns about the restaurant's food hygiene, and the video quickly spread online.

As the controversy grew, authorities launched an investigation and said in an official statement on the 20th that the claims circulating online had been confirmed as true.

Authorities ordered the restaurant to suspend operations immediately and carry out corrective measures. They also instructed it to disinfect and sanitize the entire premises.

They added that further investigations would follow, and the case would be handled strictly in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

Reporter Zhang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.