Crocodile 'Struts' Into Dormitory Cafeteria, Sparking Student Evacuation

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A wild crocodile suddenly entered a dormitory cafeteria in India, forcing students and staff to evacuate in an emergency.

According to local media outlets, including Dainik Bhaskar, a crocodile about 1.2 meters long appeared around 1 p.m. on the 17th local time in the basement cafeteria of a male dormitory in Kota, Rajasthan.

The cook, who was preparing lunch at the time, fled outside as soon as he spotted the crocodile, and the entire dormitory was thrown into chaos in an instant.

CCTV footage released publicly showed the crocodile slowly coming down the stairs and entering the cafeteria. Students tried to drive it out with sticks, but the startled animal instead moved deeper into the cafeteria.

A rescue team from the Korea Forest Service (KFS), dispatched after the report, safely captured the crocodile and returned it to the river.

Locals believe the crocodile entered the building after traveling through a large drainage channel near the dormitory.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.