Lotte ON Selected as an Outstanding Win-Win Company at Retail Win-Win Convention, Receives Award from Co-Chairperson

◇Lotte ON received an award from the co-chairperson at the 2026 Retail Win-Win Convention. Photo courtesy of Lotte ON

Lotte ON was selected as an outstanding win-win company at the 2026 Retail Win-Win Convention and received an award from the co-chairperson.

The convention, hosted by KBIZ, the Korea Department Store Association and the Korea Online Shopping Association, was organized to share best practices in cooperation between large and small businesses and to recognize model companies, with the goal of spreading a private-sector culture of mutual growth.

Lotte ON, the e-commerce platform of Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd., received its third win-win-related honor, following an award from the Chairperson of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in 2023 and an award from the chairperson of the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee in 2025.

Lotte ON explained, "Since our launch, we have made shared growth with small and medium-sized merchants a core value and have operated various win-win programs to expand online sales channels and strengthen capabilities." It added that through projects such as Sodam Square and Gyeongbuk Sale Festa, run in cooperation with public institutions and local governments, it has helped local small merchants expand online sales and boost revenue through region-specific product promotions.

Last year, it became the first comprehensive e-commerce platform to introduce an Onnuri Gift Certificate payment system and opened the Onnuri Win-Win Store. To help traditional market merchants enter online sales, it provides customized consulting from onboarding to operations. One example is Nongsa Jium, an agricultural corporation that sells cherry tomatoes, which secured a stable new online sales channel after joining the platform.

It is also continuing the Online Brand Small Business Development Project (TOPS) for the second consecutive year in partnership with the Korea Small and Medium Venture Business Distribution Center. Last year, the program supported small merchants in the fashion and beauty sectors, and this year it plans to run tailored programs for 200 companies in the home and living sector to help them enter the online market and strengthen competitiveness.

Kim Jang-hoon, executive vice president in charge of merchandising at Lotte ON, said, "We will continue providing practical and long-term support, including initial consulting, promotional events and marketing cost assistance, so that small merchants vulnerable to online channels can become self-sustaining."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.