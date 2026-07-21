Hyundai Children's Book Museum Holds Photo Exhibition 'Photo World' to Foster Imagination Until November 1

◇Photo exhibition 'Photo World' to foster imagination. Photo provided by Hyundai Department Store.

The Hyundai Children's Book Museum (MOKA), located on the fifth floor of Hyundai Department Store Pangyo Branch, is holding the imagination-themed photo exhibition 'Photo World' until November 1.

The exhibition features more than 110 works, including photographs and art prints by 14 artists from Korea and abroad. Featured participants include Michael Wesley, who has exhibited at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York; Kwon Do-yeon, the first Ralph Gibson Award winner from the Goeun Cultural Foundation; and Nina Cruz, a recipient of the Empire State Award from the New York Library Association.

The exhibition space is divided into two sections: 'Speaking Photos' and 'Dreaming Photos.'

In the first section, 'Speaking Photos,' visitors can explore the meaning conveyed by a single photograph and experience how photos, text, and different images come together to create new stories. The second section, 'Dreaming Photos,' introduces different ways photography can blend reality and imagination through 'found moments' and 'staged reality.' From chance-captured scenes to images staged with imagination, the exhibition shows how photography can offer a fresh way of seeing the real world.

The exhibition also includes interactive programs such as 'Two Photos, One Poem,' which invites visitors to connect photos and text to create new meaning; 'MOKA Photo Play,' where participants make new scenes by collaging photographs; 'Film Time Capsule,' which lets visitors view film through a slide projector; and 'Photo Studio,' where children can arrange backgrounds and props themselves before taking pictures.

A museum official said, "We hope this exhibition will help children expand their imagination and give them an opportunity to look at a wider world."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.