Kyobo Life Insurance Introduces 'Health Checkup Reservation Service' in Integrated App... Monthly Active Users Top 710,000 Last Month

Image provided by Kyobo Life Insurance

Kyobo Life Insurance has introduced a 'health checkup reservation service.'

Available through Kyobo Life Insurance's integrated app, the service lets users compare the conditions and prices of multiple health checkup centers at a glance and receive chat consultations if they have questions. It also allows users to book discounted health checkups at more than 180 major centers nationwide through a partnership with the health checkup platform Chakan Doctor. In addition, it offers a range of useful content for everyday life, including health checkup guides and disease information searches.

Launched in September 2022, Kyobo Life Insurance's integrated app handles not only insurance but also retirement pensions, loans and trusts, while allowing users to experience all of the company's services. In particular, the app offers a variety of services that improve everyday convenience, including a library feature that helps build reading habits, health and mental care tools, coverage analysis, unclaimed asset searches and supplement recommendations.

Last month, the monthly active users of Kyobo Life Insurance's integrated app surpassed 710,000, based on Mobile Index data, while the number of registered members is approaching 3.2 million.

A Kyobo Life Insurance official said, "We will continue to expand differentiated services and stand with customers throughout the entire insurance process, from enrollment and maintenance to claims payment."

Kim Sohyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.