Pyo In-bong, now a pastor, gets emotional meeting his musical actress daughter: "How did you grow up so fast?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Pyo In-bong, a former comedian turned pastor, showed his deep fatherly love as he cheered on his daughter Pyo Baha, who is active as a musical actress.

Pyo In-bong recently shared an update on social media after visiting the venue for the Daehak-ro musical "Western Story." He said, "My lovely daughter Pyo Baha is performing as the female lead Jane in the popular Daehak-ro musical 'Western Story,'" adding that he watched her performance in person. He went on to say, "The theater was packed. I laughed a lot, clapped a lot, and came away feeling happy. She acts well, and the production is great. I’m proud of her and she’s so lovable. How did you grow up so fast? I love you."

The photos he shared showed Pyo In-bong in the theater lobby. He smiled brightly in front of a large poster of his daughter Pyo Baha, then posed for a commemorative photo after watching the show, drawing attention with his warm expression. Pyo Baha also added to the heartwarming moment by leaving a comment on her father’s post that read, "Dad, I love you."

Born in 2000, Pyo Baha made her debut in the 2022 musical "Blue Helmet: Maysa's Song" and has since built up stage experience through appearances in "Dream High" and the play "Posh." She is currently meeting audiences as Jane, the female lead in the musical "Western Story."

Meanwhile, Pyo In-bong is balancing broadcasting work with his roles as the head of a performance planning and production company and as a pastor.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.