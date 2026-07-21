'Hints at a Comeback' G.NA Shares Another Reflective Post... "Healing Is the Process of Finding Myself"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Singer G.NA shared an update with fans, sending them a heartfelt message.

On the 21st, G.NA posted several photos on her social media along with a message that read, "I am smiling a little more each day, trusting myself more, and becoming a better person. Thank you for joining me on this journey." She added, "Healing is not something grand. I think it is the process of slowly finding my true self day by day," and said, "I am grateful to everyone who has always been there for me."

In the released photos, G.NA is seen enjoying her everyday life in a casual outfit, pairing a cap with a red-and-white shirt and jeans. In another photo, she wore a sleeveless top and drew attention by showing off her unchanged healthy glow and toned figure.

Fans responded with messages of support, saying, "We are cheering for you," "It is good to see you smiling again," and "We are always waiting for you."

Meanwhile, G.NA debuted in 2010 with the digital single "Things I Want to Do When I Have a Lover" and rose to fame with a string of hits including "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better," "Black & White," and "Top Girl." However, she halted her activities after being fined 2 million won in 2016 for violating the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts, etc.

Recently, as she marked the 16th anniversary of her debut, she announced a remake of her signature song "I'll Back Off So You Can Live Better" and has continued to share posts reflecting her feelings.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.