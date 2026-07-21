Kim Go-eun Moved by Yoo Hae-jin's Surprise Support: "No, This Is So Touching"

Actress Kim Go-eun expressed her gratitude for a surprise coffee truck gift from Yoo Hae-jin.

On the 21st, Kim posted several photos on her social networking service story and shared her emotional reaction, saying, "No, this is so touching."

The released photos showed a light green coffee truck that had arrived at Kim's filming set. One side of the truck featured a banner with Kim's photo and the message, "We support actress Kim Go-eun and all actors and staff members." On the other side, a large banner with photos of Kim and Yoo side by side drew attention. Yoo's playful cheer, "Go-eun, fighting!" was also displayed on the top of the truck.

Another banner read, "When the heat is making you feel drained, hold on tight with a cool drink," drawing attention with its witty message. It appeared to be a thoughtful show of support that also referenced Kim's upcoming drama, Hon.

Kim added an emoji with a moved expression and responded to Yoo's support by writing, "I love you. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Kim recently appeared in TVING's original series Yumi's Cells Season 3. She is currently busy filming her next project, the historical romance drama Hon, alongside Gang Dong-won.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.