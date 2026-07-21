Kim Young-kwang Says He Wouldn’t Do Broadcast Work, Then Changes His Mind: "I Felt an Adrenaline Rush After My Appearance Fee Was Deposited" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Former football player Kim Young-kwang will reveal what led him to choose a career in entertainment after retirement.

MBC's 'Radio Star,' which airs on Wednesday, the 22nd at 10:30 p.m., will feature Kim Jung-min, Kim Young-kwang, Lee Seung-woo, and Jung Seung-hwan in a special episode titled 'Now Is the Time to Stop Crying.'

Kim Young-kwang will share how he has emerged as a rising variety show star after retirement. He even brought promotional fans made by his supporters and boldly declared that he is ready to appear on any show at any time, saying he is "prepared to die for it." He also shows his strong presence from the start by saying he is ready to make his move without hesitation even on the set of 'Radio Star,' where veteran broadcasters have gathered.

He will also reveal what made him decide to pursue entertainment. Kim Young-kwang, who had not planned to do any broadcast work after retirement, says he appeared on YouTube, laughed and chatted, and then felt an adrenaline rush when his appearance fee was deposited the next day. Looking back on that time, he admits that he thought, "This is my path."

His unbelievable promotional tactics for increasing YouTube subscribers will also be revealed. He says that after a traffic accident, during settlement talks, he took out the YouTube business cards he always carried in his pocket and handed them to the driver and even the family members in the car, drawing laughter.

He also surprises viewers by admitting that his strong impression led to scouting offers from both the football world and the boxing world at the same time. On the other hand, he says he could not ignore friends who bullied weaker students. Comments from his actual classmates supporting his story will also be revealed.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-kwang will also talk about the goalkeeper habits that still remain in his body even after retirement. He says he instinctively catches a spoon dropped by the person next to him at a restaurant before it hits the floor, or that his hand reacts before he even realizes it when an object comes into view. He emphasizes that the most important abilities for a goalkeeper are a wide field of vision and excellent dynamic eyesight.

In particular, Kim Young-kwang expresses strong confidence, saying that goalkeepers never close their eyes even when the ball is flying toward them. He claims that he was trained from childhood to keep his eyes open until the ball came close to his face, and even says he can keep his eyes open underwater, raising suspicion among the hosts. In the end, a sudden 'don't blink challenge' begins to test his confidence, once again igniting his variety-show spirit.

Kim Young-kwang's colorful appearance, from discovering a new talent after retirement to his unmissable passion for promoting YouTube even in an accident and his pride as a goalkeeper, can be seen on 'Radio Star,' which airs on Wednesday, the 22nd at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.