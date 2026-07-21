Jung Woong-in's second daughter turns out to be a Haerin lookalike... Her visuals shine even in a street interview, with fans saying, "She looks like a cat when she smiles"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] The latest update on actor Jung Woong-in's second daughter, So-yoon, has been revealed.

On the 21st, the Babyface Club account posted a video with the caption, "She looks like a cat when she smiles. So-yoon, a second-year student at Seoul Arts High School."

The video featured a street interview with So-yoon, who is currently a second-year student in the art department at Seoul Arts High School.

When asked about her experience appearing on television, So-yoon replied, "I appeared on My Child's Private Life with my older sister and younger sibling." Asked about Dad! Where Are We Going?, which she appeared on as a child, she gave a shy smile and said, "I was 6 at the time, so I barely remember it."

When asked about her own charm, she said, "I have a cat-like vibe when I smile," and showed off her lovely eye smile.

Asked how she tells whether someone is a crush, she gave a cute answer: "If you eat school lunch together, there is definitely something going on." When asked how she acts around someone she likes, she honestly said, "I think I talk more when we're alone, and I make a lot of funny jokes."

Meanwhile, So-yoon, born in 2009, is Jung Woong-in's second daughter. She won much love after appearing with her father on MBC's Dad! Where Are We Going? when she was young.

She drew attention as a "NewJeans Haerin lookalike" and recently made headlines for her witty response to online rumors about plastic surgery. In reply to a comment saying, "The surgery looks awkward," she dismissed the speculation by saying, "My mom and dad are the ones with the hospital information."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.