[Official] Spider-Man’s Hype Is Insane... 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Nears 50% in Advance Ticket Sales

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, hereinafter 'Spider-Man 4') has already proven its massive appeal before release.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is dominating overall advance ticket sales, ranking No. 1 with nine days left until its release, which is 20 days away. After taking the top spot in overall advance sales on the 19th, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' had surpassed 230,000 pre-sale tickets as of 6:30 a.m. on the 20th, according to the Korean Box Office Information System, with an advance sales rate approaching 50%.

That stands out even more when compared with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' which drew 6.74 million moviegoers in 2025 and powered a box-office hit. Nine days before release, it recorded an advance sales rate of about 35% and pre-sales of roughly 100,000 tickets. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has more than doubled that figure.

As 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' promises a more advanced story and action, it is drawing global anticipation. Audience interest is expected to continue building until release.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose existence was erased from everyone's memory after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Michael Mando. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' is at the helm. It opens in Korea on the 29th and in North America on the 31st.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.