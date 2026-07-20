[SC Movie] Director Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' Tops the Box Office in Its Opening Weekend... Surpasses 2.12 Million in Cumulative Admissions

Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] The film 'Hope' took first place at the box office in its opening weekend.

According to the integrated computer network for theater admissions run by the Korean Film Council on the 20th, 'Hope' drew 1,504,013 viewers from the 17th to the 19th, bringing its cumulative audience to 2,129,720.

After attracting 330,000 moviegoers on its opening day, 'Hope' set the highest opening score ever for a Na Hong-jin film. It then surpassed 1 million admissions on its third day, the fastest pace this year, and crossed the 2 million mark on its fifth day, maintaining strong momentum.

Released on the 15th, 'Hope' tells the story of the branch office chief at Hopo Port in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the film follows the characters as they confront an unbelievable reality. The cast includes Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. Na Hong-jin, the director of 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing,' helmed the film.

'Minions & Monsters' came in second with 308,576 viewers. Its cumulative audience stands at 374,785.

Released on the 15th, 'Minions & Monsters' is an adventure about the Minions James, Henry, and Ed setting out to find monsters in hopes of becoming a master director whose debut film draws 10 million viewers. Pierre Coffin directed the film and also took part in the voice acting.

'Moana' ranked third with 173,555 viewers. Its cumulative audience has reached 772,104.

Released on the 8th, 'Moana' is a live-action adaptation of the animated film of the same name. It follows Moana, a girl chosen by the sea, as she sets off into the unknown with the legendary hero Maui to save an island under a curse. The film is this summer's most dazzling ocean adventure. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga'aia, and was directed by Thomas Kail, who won 11 awards for the musical 'Hamilton: An American Musical' at the 70th Tony Awards.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.