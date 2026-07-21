[Official] Park Se-young shares her daily life raising her 14-month-old daughter... joins "Superman Is Back"

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[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Park Se-young is joining "Superman Is Back."

Park Se-young will join KBS2's variety program "Superman Is Back" as a new family member and, for the first time, show her real-life parenting journey with her 14-month-old daughter. She is expected to reveal a natural charm through her ordinary daily life as a mother, which is different from the image she has shown through her roles.

"Superman Is Back" is KBS's flagship parenting variety show that follows the child-rearing challenges of the first hero children encounter after birth, Superman. In recent years, it has expanded beyond fathers' parenting stories to include the diverse ways mothers raise their children, delivering family love, empathy, and warm laughter.

Park Se-young, who has joined the show as a new family member, got married in 2022 and became a mother when she gave birth to her daughter last May. In the episodes featuring her daughter Nael-i, who will be revealed on television for the first time, she is expected to connect with viewers by showing affectionate mother-daughter chemistry, her honest feelings about parenting, and her unadorned charm.

Park Se-young has built her presence through a wide acting range across genres. She has delivered memorable performances in dramas such as "Tomorrow Comes," "The Man in the Equator," "Love Rain," "Faith," "School 2013," "My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol," "Whisper," "Money Flower," "Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo," and "Mental Coach Jegal," while also continuing her screen career with films including "Fashion King," "The Cat Funeral," and "Stella."

After marriage and childbirth, Park Se-young resumed her acting career and recently returned to the small screen after about four years by playing the lead role of Na Jini in the drama "Family Relationship Certificate." She is drawing viewers into the story with a more refined performance, delicately portraying the character's painful past and inner conflicts.

As Park Se-young continues to solidify her presence as an actress while expanding into variety shows, anticipation is growing for the human side she will reveal through "Superman Is Back."

Meanwhile, the episodes of "Superman Is Back" featuring Park Se-young's family are scheduled to air in early September.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.