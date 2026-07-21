[Official] Car, the Garden x Dowoon x Lee Chae-min x Tarzzan — what is this lineup? 'Take a Hike!' to be released on August 18

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Netflix variety show "Take a Hike!" starring singer Car, the Garden, Day6 member Dowoon, actor Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan of All Day Project will be released on August 18.

The show, which will premiere on the 18th of next month, is set against the backdrop of a snowy winter mountain in midsummer, promising to cool off viewers in the heat. True to its title, it follows a group of hiking beginners as they search for an answer to the question, "Why on earth do people go hiking?" while capturing sincere moments amid plenty of laughter.

Above all, the project is drawing attention for bringing together a new cast combination that Na Young-seok's team, known for character-driven variety hits, is meeting for the first time, along with the unusual hiking concept and another collaboration with Netflix. In particular, excitement is building over the chemistry among the four trending stars who formed a special mountain club: Car, the Garden, a multi-talented entertainer who moves between music and variety; Dowoon, the drummer of Day6, a band that sings of youth; rising global star Lee Chae-min; and Tarzzan of All Day Project, whose chic stage presence hides a quirky side.

The teaser poster and teaser trailer released with the announcement signal the start of an unpredictable hiking story. In the poster, Car, the Garden stands at the center as the club's eldest member, while Dowoon looks on with curious eyes, Lee Chae-min shines with visuals brighter than the winter snow-covered peaks, and Tarzzan, the youngest, keeps smiling despite the grueling climb. As anticipation grows for the birth of a mountain club unlike any other, the poster's center also features characters as distinctive as the members themselves. The rough-and-tumble hiking journey with four very different characters, all following wherever the club climbs, is already generating excitement.

The teaser trailer hints at the struggles of reluctant hikers taking on their first-ever winter mountain climb. Starting with Car, the Garden, who looks exhausted, the footage raises curiosity with Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan, all of whom were dragged along without knowing what they were getting into and are stunned by the difficulty. Car, the Garden's complaint, "This isn't it," contrasts with the breathtaking grandeur of the winter mountain scenery, drawing admiration from viewers. It remains to be seen whether the four hikers of "Take a Hike!" can complete the harsh snowy ascent and come up with their own answer to the question, "Why do you think people go hiking?"

Producer Park Hyun Yong explained, "We wanted to make a raw variety show that truly puts people through the wringer," adding, "Korea's winter snow-covered mountains are the harshest and roughest, but paradoxically they hold scenery more beautiful than any other season. We wanted to show the 'raw chemistry' that emerges as four people, who have spent their lives far from the mountains, are thrown into this extreme environment and push and pull each other to complete the journey." His remarks heightened anticipation for the show.

"Take a Hike!" is a hiking variety show about four reluctant hikers who have never cared about hiking in their lives and set out on their first winter mountain expedition. It stars Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan, and is directed by Na Young-seok and Park Hyun Yong. The show will be released on Netflix on August 18.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.