DinDin to Host MBC's 'Playlist 109'... Set to Deliver Both Empathy and Laughter

Photo courtesy of Superbell Company

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Singer DinDin will meet viewers as the MC of MBC's new variety show, 'The Song That Got Me Through the Day - Playlist 109.'

According to his agency, Superbell Company, DinDin will appear as an MC on MBC's 'The Song That Got Me Through the Day - Playlist 109' (planned by Choi Haeng-ho / directed by Lee Min-ji, Heo Ja-yoon and Kim Sung-nyeon, hereinafter 'Playlist 109'), which premieres on the afternoon of the 21st.

'Playlist 109' is a music variety show that looks for the 'songs that helped people endure the day' and the stories behind them. DinDin will travel across the country with Lee Seok-hoon and Lee Joon to collect 109 such songs and share a wide range of life stories.

DinDin is expected to bring energy to the program with his trademark wit and steady hosting. With his strong sense of empathy, he is also expected to draw out guests' stories naturally and shine as an MC who moves between laughter and emotion.

As a singer-songwriter, his musical strengths are also expected to stand out. With his versatile appeal spanning both hosting and music, he is drawing attention for the richer emotional tone he will bring to 'Playlist 109.'

DinDin, who has steadily built his presence across both variety shows and music, continues his active run by joining 'Playlist 109' after tvN's 'Chagane' and KBS2's 'Noona, You're My Woman' Season 2.

MBC's 'The Song That Got Me Through the Day - Playlist 109' will premiere at 9 p.m. on the 21st.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.