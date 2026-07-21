[Official] Kian84 to Date AI This Time? ... He Puts His Name on Another Show, 'My AI Partner - Kian's Bizarre Love' Launches

Kian84. Photo courtesy of SBS's 'My AI Partner - Kian's Bizarre Love'

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) will introduce Korea's first AI dating survival variety show, 'My AI Partner - Kian's Bizarre Love,' with Kian84.

The show, which will premiere in August, is a new-format survival program that combines AI with dating reality. Contestants will step directly into a dating world designed by AI and face encounters that are hard to experience in real life, along with unpredictable changes in relationships.

The program begins with questions such as, 'Can humans fall in love with AI?' and 'How far can AI understand human emotions?' Inside the dating fantasy created by AI, the contestants will go on dates no one could have predicted and experience a wide range of emotions, including excitement, attraction, jealousy, confusion, and regret.

Although the other party is AI, the emotions that come from hoping for a relationship, waiting for a response, and being shaken by small words and actions are not much different from real-life romance. How the unexpected situations and choices created by AI move the contestants' hearts, and how feelings toward an unfamiliar being affect real relationships, will be key points to watch.

In particular, Kian84 will reveal a new side of himself that could not be seen in previous observational variety shows through this program. As he builds a relationship with his AI partner, the show will capture his candid emotional shifts and choices as he moves between excitement and caution, anticipation and disappointment, offering a more layered charm.

Kian84, who has led programs built around his own name or persona such as 'Kian's Bizarre B&B,' 'Adventure by Accident,' 'Geukhan 84,' and 'Kian CEO,' is drawing attention once again by stepping forward under the title 'My AI Partner - Kian's Bizarre Love.'

Gangnam, Jang Do-yeon, and Lee Joon. Photo courtesy of SBS's 'My AI Partner - Kian's Bizarre Love'

The studio MCs are Jang Do-yeon, Gangnam, and Lee Joon. Among them, Jang Do-yeon takes on a special role as both a participant who directly experiences the AI dating world and a studio MC who watches over it.

Jang Do-yeon will candidly share the dates and emotional changes she experienced firsthand, vividly relaying her inner thoughts and behind-the-scenes stories that were not captured on camera. With both a participant's and an observer's perspective, she is expected to interpret the AI dating world more deeply and boost the show's immersion. Her keen eye for detail, empathy, and witty commentary will also help her guide the studio by picking up on the emotional lines of Kian84 and the other cast members.

Gangnam will boldly analyze the subtle signals and psychology within relationships created by AI, while Lee Joon will add a fresh layer of fun with his honest reactions and unique perspective. The three MCs, each with different views on romance, will deliver conversations that move between empathy and doubt, immersion and realistic analysis, adding another point of interest for viewers.

The production team said, "'My AI Partner - Kian's Bizarre Love' is a relationship experiment observation program that captures the special emotions and unpredictable dates that can only be experienced in a relationship with AI." They added, "As AI technology advances rapidly, we hope viewers will watch with us to see how far humans and AI can share emotional connection."

SBS's 'My AI Partner - Kian's Bizarre Love' will air in August.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.