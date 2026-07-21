[Blue Dragon Series Awards] Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona Confirmed as Hosts for Fifth Straight Year: "Even the MCs Are True Fans"

The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 18th at Paradise City in Incheon. At the red carpet event before the ceremony, MCs Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona posed for photos. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook, / 2025.07.18/

[Sportschosun, Jiyoung Cho] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo and actress Lim Yoona will once again team up as the hosts of the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Since serving as the inaugural MCs in 2022, Jun Hyun-moo and Lim Yoona have taken part in the Blue Dragon Series Awards every year through this year, extending their record to five consecutive years as hosts. The two have consistently earned praise for adding dignity to the ceremony with their steady and witty hosting.

Jun Hyun-moo, who has been active across entertainment, educational programs and award shows, said, "Among the award shows I host, the Blue Dragon Series Awards stands out as especially exciting for me. Most of the nominated works and actors are ones I have genuinely supported and enjoyed watching. So for me, attending the Blue Dragon Series Awards each year as both host and true fan feels less like work and more like a festival. This year, too, seeing the nominees and nominated works in each category has me feeling excited and thrilled. I will share that uplifting energy with all of you."

Lim Yoona, who is loved by fans at home and abroad for her wide-ranging activities as both an actress and singer, said, "It is truly meaningful that the Blue Dragon Series Awards, which I have been part of since its first edition, has already reached its fifth year. Above all, I am grateful and excited to be greeting everyone as an MC for five consecutive years at such a meaningful awards show that supports the present and future of K-content." She added, "I am especially looking forward to meeting the many works and creators that viewers have loved over the past year all in one place once again. I will do my best to convey the emotion of the venue and the festive atmosphere."

The two, each a standout in their own field, have become the defining faces of the Blue Dragon Series Awards. As they continue their partnership for a fifth year, attention is turning to how they will light up Blue Dragon night this year.

Meanwhile, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on the 31st at Paradise City in Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.