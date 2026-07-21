Hwang Kwang-hee Shows Off a Luxury Supercar: "I Drove It for 15 Years and Switched to a Porsche Panamera" (Running Man)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Singer Hwang Kwang-hee drew laughs as he revealed that he had bought a new car for the first time in 15 years.

On the SBS variety show "Running Man," which aired on the 28th of last month, actor Lee Se-hee and singer Hwang Kwang-hee appeared as guests and entertained viewers with their lively banter.

While talking about his recent life, Hwang shared an episode involving the car he had owned for a long time. He said, "I had dinner with my '88 friends,' and when I tried to hand the car over to valet parking, it started making noises. That's because it's a 2011 model." He added, "People around me were worried about my car, saying the wheel might fall off," drawing laughter.

Hwang then made a surprise confession, saying, "I wanted to drive my dream car at least once, so I changed my car to a Porsche."

After hearing that, Lee Se-hee immediately joked, "Hey, you brat! This is not the time for that," sending the set into laughter. Yoo Jae-suk also teased him, saying, "Is this really the time for you to be driving a Porsche?" Jee Seok-jin asked, "What Porsche?" out of curiosity.

Hwang explained, "It's a Panamera. I changed it after driving the old one for 15 years."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.