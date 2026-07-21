Sam Hammington's 10-Year-Old Son William Shaves His Head and Salutes — A Special Family Haircut With the Whole Family Involved

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] William, the eldest son of broadcaster Sam Hammington, showed off a more dignified look after transforming into a clean-shaven buzz cut.

On the 21st, a video titled "Introducing! Will White Tiger, hair is just a bonus, nothing can stop me" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'WillBengers.'

In the video, Bentley, Sam Hammington's second son, filmed William's haircut at home and explained, "We cut his hair short, but I'm going to make it even shorter."

Sam Hammington then picked up the clippers and began shaving William's hair. Watching closely, Bentley asked, "Can I get a haircut too?" showing his curiosity, and Sam Hammington happily handed him the clippers, turning it into a special haircut session for the brothers.

William also created a cheerful atmosphere by shaving his own hair while looking at the camera screen instead of a mirror. With help from his mother as well, William quickly transformed into a cool buzz cut and smiled brightly, seeming pleased with his new hairstyle.

In particular, William's salute with his newly shortened hair added to his dignified charm and brought smiles to viewers. Seeing this, Bentley kept patting his brother's head and left a cute comment, saying, "It's soft and squishy."

At first, William seemed unfamiliar with his shorter hair and kept touching it, but he soon smiled brightly as if satisfied with the new style. Fans continue to show interest in William's latest update, as he still looks warm and charming even with a buzz cut.

Meanwhile, Sam Hammington married Jeong Yu-mi in 2013 and has two sons, William and Bentley. The family received much love through KBS2's 'Superman Returns.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.