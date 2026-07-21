Jun Hyun-moo, Who Appears on 11 Regular Shows, Continues Filming with Neck Brace and Megaphone as His Condition Raises Concern

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo went on set wearing a neck brace as his throat condition worsened.

On the 21st, MBN released a teaser for "Jun Hyun-moo Plan 4" titled, "What food in Hapcheon County moved the hearts of the food-loving trio, Mook Bros and Shin-dong, who appeared in Hapcheon County?"

In the video, Jun Hyun-moo visited Hapcheon County in South Gyeongsang Province with KwakTube and Shin-dong, and appeared wearing a neck brace to protect his throat.

Even while greeting local residents during the trip, he was seen using a megaphone instead of speaking directly, which drew concern.

Earlier, Jun Hyun-moo had already admitted on the January 17 broadcast of "Jun Hyun-moo Plan 4" that his throat had become strained due to poor condition.

At the time, Jun Hyun-moo held a megaphone and asked for understanding, saying, "My voice is not in good shape, so please understand that I am using a megaphone." As filming continued, his throat appeared to worsen, and the program narration was eventually replaced with AI voice. Jun Hyun-moo added to the concern by saying, "I’m sorry, everyone. My voice has completely gone today, so I will replace it with an AI voice."

Even in a situation where he could not properly use his voice, Jun Hyun-moo continued filming, showing a strong sense of professionalism and responsibility.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun-moo is currently appearing as a regular cast member on 11 television programs, continuing his run as one of the industry’s most in-demand stars.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.