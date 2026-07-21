[Official] Lee Jun-young Enlists Today (21st)... "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in Advance"

Photo provided by BILLIONS

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Singer and actor Lee Jun-young is temporarily stepping away from his fans to fulfill his military duty.

Lee Jun-young will enlist in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) as an active-duty soldier on the 21st. He will enter the training center privately, without a separate official ceremony.

Earlier, Lee Jun-young personally informed fans of his enlistment with a handwritten letter and received strong support for his sincere message.

Lee Jun-young debuted in 2014 as Jun of the group U-KISS and has since built a wide-ranging career by working as both a singer and an actor. He began his full-fledged acting career in 2017 with the drama "Avengers Social Club" and has steadily expanded his filmography through projects across various genres.

He has demonstrated his versatility in dramas such as "Class of Lies," "Please Don't Date Him," "Imitation," "D.P.," "Mask Girl," "Weak Hero Class 2," and "When Life Gives You Tangerines," as well as the films "Not Found" and "Not Found."

In particular, in JTBC's drama "Suddenly Intern," which aired this year, he earned praise for convincingly playing a dual role in which the spirits of Junhyun Hwang and Kang Yong-ho coexisted. The series also ended successfully, recording its highest viewership rating. He has recently finished filming tvN's new drama "Love Cloud," so viewers can still look forward to seeing him through the project during his military service.

Through his agency BILLIONS, Lee Jun-young left his trademark cheerful farewell, saying, "I'll come back healthy. See you in the winter of the year after next! Merry Christmas in advance, Happy New Year x2."

Lee Jun-young, who has built his own place in both music and acting, continued working nonstop until just before enlistment. As he pauses his activities to fulfill his military obligation, anticipation is also growing for "Love Cloud," which will be released during his service, and for his next steps after discharge.

tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama "Love Cloud," in which Lee Jun-young appears as Choi Jung-yo, will premiere on August 29.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.