Model Lee Hye-seung begins anew as photographer HA ESUN... First solo exhibition "THE SELF OUTSIDE THE DOOR" launches as a 3D digital show

Photo provided by HA ESUN and Al Company

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Model Lee Hye-seung's first photo exhibition, and photographer HA ESUN's solo show "THE SELF OUTSIDE THE DOOR," is reopening as a 3D online exhibition hall.

The exhibition, which ended to strong response in May at Gallery A Piece A Piece (a.p.a.p.) in Seochon, Seoul, drew attention as the first step for model Lee Hye-seung, who had long been the subject of photographs, to take the shutter into her own hands as artist HA ESUN. To make up for visitors who could not attend the offline venue because of the short run, Al Company and its subsidiary Stage Al, a 3D spatial technology studio, teamed up to create the online exhibition.

The online exhibition, which opened on the 20th, is more than a simple image-based web gallery. It precisely recreates the layout of the walls, the placement of the works, and the visitor flow of the actual exhibition space in 3D, offering a highly immersive experience. Visitors can view 47 works using a mouse and keyboard or mobile touch controls, following a route that feels like walking through the real venue. They can also stop in front of each piece and examine the details closely.

Photo provided by HA ESUN and Al Company

Photo provided by HA ESUN and Al Company

Photo provided by HA ESUN and Al Company

Photo provided by HA ESUN and Al Company

The exhibition also provides audio guides for the introduction, recorded directly by artist HA ESUN in Korean and English, creating an environment where visitors can go beyond visual appreciation and better understand the artist's philosophy. The integrated "SHOP" menu inside the exhibition hall is another notable feature. Visitors can instantly purchase archive prints of the exhibited works and a set of eight postcards, creating a one-stop experience that extends the emotion of the offline exhibition into collectible items.

In particular, when a photo is clicked, only the shooting location and time are briefly displayed. This reflects the artist's intention not to confine interpretation to a fixed frame, but to let viewers read each image through their own stories.

Artist HA ESUN said, "It is exciting that a story I thought had ended when the exhibition hall closed is starting again in a new space." She added, "I hope those who could not come to Seochon because of the physical distance will meet 'another version of themselves standing outside the door' from wherever they are." An official from Al Company stated, "We hope this can become a channel that preserves the sensibility of the offline exhibition while allowing HA ESUN's perspective to reach overseas audiences as well as those in Korea."

The exhibition is free of charge and can be accessed through the official website on a web browser without installing a separate app.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.