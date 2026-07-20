"I Can't Stand Park Jin-young" Sunmi Finally Explodes Over Forced Passion and Nagging ('But Seriously!')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Sunmi revealed behind-the-scenes stories about Park Jin-young's perfectionism and overflowing passion.

On the SBS program "But Seriously!" that aired on the 20th, U-Know Yunho, Sunmi, and Jonathan Harker appeared.

That day, Sunmi drew laughter when she candidly said of Park Jin-young's passion, "He is so full of passion, but I can't stand him."

She added, "He nags too much," and said, "I know he's full of passion. But he keeps telling us that we have to be passionate," exposing Park Jin-young's forced enthusiasm.

In particular, Sunmi surprised everyone by sharing an episode from the recording of her signature song "24 Hours Is Not Enough," saying it took three full days just to record one syllable.

Sunmi recalled, "I never thought one syllable would take me three days," and added, "He said he didn't like the 'mo' in '24 Hours Is Not Enough.'"

She continued, "I don't even know which 'mo' he liked. It was such a fleeting moment," and said, "I was so upset. He kept one person locked in the recording studio for three days over a single syllable." She went on to say, "Even when I listened later, I couldn't tell what the difference was," drawing laughter as she described the endlessly puzzling burden of that 'mo.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.