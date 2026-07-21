"To Protect a 6-Year-Old Child"... Pet Dog That Stood Up to a Bear Receives 'Hero Dog' Commendation

Photo source: New York Post

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A pet dog in the United States has drawn attention after saving a 6-year-old boy from a wild bear attack.

The dog was also formally commended by local politicians in recognition of its brave act.

According to ABC News and the New York Post, a bear suddenly charged at 6-year-old Colton Tagera, who was playing in the yard of a house in the State of Connecticut (CT) on the 4th local time.

Startled by the sudden situation, Colton could not run away and had no choice but to stand there and face the bear.

At the critical moment, the family's husky mix, Bella, barked furiously and rushed at the bear. Bella blocked the bear just before it reached the child and bit it on the hindquarters.

The startled bear turned and began chasing Bella, and Bella kept luring it out of the front yard and driving it toward the woods.

The boy's father explained the situation, saying, "I ran outside after hearing Bella barking in a way that was completely different from usual, very harsh and aggressive. At the time, Bella bit the bear on the hindquarters, and the bear hit our boat before fleeing into the woods."

Fortunately, neither 6-year-old Colton nor Bella was injured.

Bella's brave act also moved the local community. Recently, local politicians presented Bella with an official commendation, saying she had shown "remarkable courage."

The video has also spread rapidly on social networking service platforms, with reactions such as "a true hero," "risked its life for the family," and "a miracle created by a dog's loyalty."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.