"Tell Wonder Girls to Pour Us Some Drinks" Sunmi Recalls Confronting a Rude Drunkard with a Cold Smile: "Act Your Age" ('A Geun-jin')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Singer Sunmi shared an anecdote about once calling out a rude drunkard in the past.

On the 20th episode of SBS's "But Seriously!" (hereafter "A Geun-jin"), U-Know Yunho, Sunmi, and Jonathan Harker appeared.

That day, Lee Soo-ji asked, "You don't seem like the type to get angry easily. Have you ever had a moment when you really lost it?" Sunmi replied, "Yes."

She said, "If someone crosses the line, I turn into a demon," explaining that she usually does not get angry over minor things, but cannot tolerate rude behavior.

Sunmi said, "I'm usually pretty easygoing," and recalled a time when she was having a meal with former Wonder Girls member Yubin.

She said, "I was eating with Yubin, and the men at the next table were a little drunk. They came over with their drinks and said, 'Tell Wonder Girls to pour us some drinks.'" The remark shocked everyone.

Sunmi said, "I couldn't accept that situation." She added, "When I get angry, I smile. I smile with a murderous vibe." Reenacting the moment with a blank expression, she said, "Act your age. Go away now," drawing a satisfying reaction.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.