Ji Ye-eun, Who Is Publicly Dating Vata, Seems Completely Smitten... Is She Even Learning to Cook for Her Boyfriend? "Where Else Would You Find a Woman Like Me?"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Ye-eun showed interest in recipes, saying she wanted to make food for her publicly dating boyfriend Vata herself, creating a sweet atmosphere.

In episode 3 of TV CHOSUN's "What Did the King Eat?", which airs at 10 p.m. on Wednesday the 22nd, viewers will see the "health and longevity table" enjoyed by King Yeongjo of Joseon, the longest-lived king in Joseon history, who lived to the age of 83. Tae-Sung Choi added to the anticipation by saying, "The average life expectancy at the time was in the mid-40s. Even so, Yeongjo lived to 83. By today's standards, that would be over 100." He hinted at the meal that made Yeongjo Joseon's greatest "longevity king."

He went on to explain that Yeongjo, who was dogged by controversy over his legitimacy and was meticulous about self-discipline throughout his life, used even his meals as a shield to protect the throne. He also sought to unite Joseon through the Tangpyeong policy in order to end factional conflict. When the term "Tangpyeong policy" came up, Ji Ye-eun boldly asked, "I've heard of Tangpyeong-chae a lot. Isn't that a dish?" Tae-Sung Choi praised her by saying, "Tangpyeong-chae was named after the Tangpyeong policy, which aimed to bring divided factions together in harmony," making it clear that she was not wrong.

That day, Yeongjo's "health and longevity table" featured a well-balanced spread that recreated his actual meal, including Tangpyeong-chae. Tangpyeong-chae is a royal dish that requires a lot of work, as each vegetable is seasoned and stir-fried separately before being mixed with mung bean jelly, allowing the distinct charm of each ingredient to stand out. Mirage, a self-proclaimed "hardcore meat lover," fell in love with Tangpyeong-chae, saying, "Even though it has all the vegetables I dislike, it tastes great." Ji Ye-eun, with her "MZ-generation taste," was so hooked that she even shouted, "Refill!"

Most of all, when it was explained that "Tangpyeong-chae is a labor-intensive dish because the ingredients are not stir-fried all at once, but prepared and seasoned separately," Ji Ye-eun showed interest and asked, "Is it hard to make?" When Yang Sang-guk asked, "For your boyfriend?" Ji Ye-eun replied, "How did you know?" and flashed a shy smile, turning the set pink. Mirage added, "She keeps asking for recipes when she sees something tasty, wondering if there's someone she keeps thinking about," and Ji Ye-eun joked, "Where else would you find a woman like me?" drawing laughter.

From the restrained elegance of the "health and longevity table" to Yeongjo's ultimate longevity secret, which included as much as 60 kilograms of ginseng over his lifetime, the king had all the makings of a longevity legend. Yeongjo's ginseng-filled table, which hints at the secret behind his extraordinary lifespan, will be revealed in the broadcast. Even Yang Sang-guk, playing the eunuch, said, "I can feel my energy surging. I want to do something," with his eyes wide open. The table of King Yeongjo, Joseon's longest-lived king, will be unveiled on TV CHOSUN's "What Did the King Eat?" airing at 10 p.m. on Wednesday the 22nd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.