Kian84 breaks down in tears after Choi Min-ho's words: "I've been feeling more fragile lately"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Cartoonist and broadcaster Kian84 was moved to tears by SHINee's Choi Min-ho's heartfelt words.

On the 21st, MBC's official social media account for "I Live Alone" released a preview clip along with a post that read, "Did Kian member suddenly burst into tears while the 'Jjinrun Crew' members were sharing honest stories over the food they each prepared? What happened?"

The video showed Kian84, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, and actor Bae Na-ra opening up to one another over chilled pork slices and bibim noodles after completing their first run together. The three also spent a warm and cheerful time deciding on a name for their running crew.

During the conversation, Kian84 praised Min-ho, saying, "You really take good care of the people around you." Min-ho replied, "You have to keep an eye on the people around you," and Bae Na-ra added, "It shows that you pay attention to others," acknowledging Min-ho's thoughtful consideration.

Min-ho then cautiously told Kian84, "I think you always blame yourself too much," and Kian84 honestly replied, "I've been feeling more fragile lately."

Min-ho then said sincerely, "That's why I actually want to spend more time with you," and Kian84 responded, "I was grateful," before lowering his head and wiping away tears, drawing curiosity.

In the previous episode aired on the 17th, Kian84, Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra took on a forest trail run together. Kian84 served as the crew leader, guiding the two, while Min-ho checked on their condition throughout the run and adjusted the pace as a reliable pacemaker. Kian84 praised him, saying, "You're a great pacemaker," and Bae Na-ra also expressed gratitude for Min-ho's consideration.

The trio's heartwarming teamwork drew attention, with the episode peaking at a 7.6% viewership rating. The sincere conversation after the run and the story behind Kian84's tears will be revealed on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 24th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.