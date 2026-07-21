"It seemed like Tyler was leaving Korea"...After abruptly halting his 810,000-subscriber YouTube channel, he shares his thoughts

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Tyler Rasch has shared a lengthy post about his views on entrepreneurship shortly after announcing that he would stop his YouTube activities. As fans focused on the sudden news that his channel was ending, he drew attention by opening up about his thoughts on taking on a new challenge.

On the 21st, Tyler shared his thoughts on Kalphabet, a food brand with a Hangul concept that he recently joined as a co-founder, through his social media account.

He wrote, "It has been a really exciting experience. I think there is meaning in trying that startup people tell you not to do at least once in your life," adding, "Of course, there are risks. There are always risks."

He continued, "In a way, not doing it is also a risk you have to live with," and added, "In a world that is so complex and constantly changing, where no one knows what will happen next, there are already so many risks. In that case, not trying what you want to do, what you have wanted to try, or what you have imagined could actually be the bigger risk."

He also said, "I still have a lot of shortcomings and things I lack, but I think the process of filling those gaps, finding interest in it, and learning from it is what drives me."

He went on to express his gratitude, saying, "I am truly thankful to everyone who said they hope my unfinished side can gradually become more complete, to those who gave me feedback, and to those who have supported me. I will keep doing my best."

Earlier, on the 20th, Tyler announced through his YouTube channel, "Tyler Bolkkayo," that "thanks to everyone who has cherished 'Tyler Bolkkayo' and visited every week, I was able to make truly precious memories. If there is a beginning, there is also an end. The 'Tyler Bolkkayo' we knew has now come to an end."

However, he did not give a separate explanation for why the channel was ending or what his future plans were. As a result, online speculation spread that he might be leaving Korea or that there could be another reason behind the sudden shutdown of the channel, which has about 810,000 subscribers.

As the post about entrepreneurship was made public, fans responded with messages of support such as, "I was surprised because I thought he was leaving Korea," "I was shocked after seeing the YouTube announcement," "I support this new challenge," and "Fighting from here on out."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.