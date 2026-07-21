Three 'Artificial Earthquakes' Recorded in Spain During the World Cup Final as Seismometers Captured the Cheers

Players and citizens of Spain's national football team cheer during a parade in Madrid on the 20th local time to celebrate the team's World Cup victory. Reuters-Yonhap

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Three artificial earthquakes were recorded in Spain during the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup final.

Explosive support and cheers at key moments of the match were actually detected by seismometers.

According to local media outlets, including Marca, Spain's National Seismological Observatory said on the 19th local time that a seismometer installed in Retiro Park in Madrid recorded unusually strong vibrations three times while the World Cup final was underway.

The seismometer detected clear vibrations when Spain scored, immediately after the final whistle, and during the trophy presentation ceremony.

An official from the National Seismological Observatory explained that the collective cheers and movements of citizens were reflected directly in the seismometer readings.

He said, "You could hear the sudden roar erupting across the city from the streets, and the same phenomenon was also confirmed in the seismic records," adding, "It was as if everyone came together to shake the ground."

Experts said the phenomenon was not a natural earthquake, but a representative example of so-called artificial earthquakes, in which a large crowd jumps or cheers at the same time, causing tiny ground vibrations.

Local media reported that the record also scientifically shows how Spain's World Cup victory turned Madrid and the rest of the country into a nationwide celebration.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.