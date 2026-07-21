Hong Ji-min: Is She Really the Same Person After Losing 30 kg? ... "The Reason Diets Fail Is 'Starting Tomorrow'" ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Musical actress Hong Ji-min revealed the secret behind her 30 kg weight loss and her own diet philosophy for maintaining her weight without regaining it.

On the KBS2 program "Malja Show" aired on the 20th, she shared practical diet tips while interacting with residents of Changwon alongside musical actress Hong Ji-min.

That day, Hong Ji-min said in response to a viewer's diet concerns, "Why do we fail at dieting? Don't you know how to diet?"

She emphasized, "The reason diets fail is because we start tomorrow." She added, "Because we think we have to start tomorrow, we end up having a feast today. So you need to cut off 'tomorrow' right away and start now."

Hong Ji-min has maintained the 30 kg she lost after giving birth. She admitted, "I've tried everything. I've tried every diet on the market," and shared the conclusion she reached through experience.

Hong Ji-min advised, "The most important thing is habit. Don't start tomorrow; start right now. Think, 'I'll diet for just one day today.' If you succeed for that day, and then the next day, and the next, you'll find yourself naturally eating less as it becomes a habit."

She then drew attention by singing the highlight of "This Very Moment," the signature number from "Jekyll and Hyde," after rewriting the lyrics to say, "This very moment, right here, the diet I have longed for and wanted. Start right now."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.