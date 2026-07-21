Ko Jun-hee's Bombshell Confession — "I've Done Everything Except Marriage... My Last Kiss Was Yesterday" — Stuns the Set ('A Geun-jin')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ko Jun-hee startled the set with an unexpected remark, saying, "My last kiss was yesterday."

On the 20th, SBS's "But Seriously!" (hereinafter "A Geun-jin") aired a preview for next week's episode featuring Gangnam, Ko Jun-hee, and Kim Min-su.

In the video, Ko Jun-hee said, "I think I've done everything except get married," and then added, "My last kiss was yesterday," leaving the set buzzing with surprise.

Kim Min-su recalled a shoot he had done with Ko Jun-hee. It appeared to be a kissing scene, and Ko Jun-hee seemed to reenact the moment by saying, "Kiss me." At that point, Kim Min-su said, "We were filming together, and then all of a sudden, noona gave me a real kiss," raising curiosity about what had happened. Ko Jun-hee then drew laughter by joking, "While filming, I touched his body, and surprisingly, it was really firm."

After hearing that, Tak Jae-hoon asked, "If Min-su asked you to date him, could you do it?" Ko Jun-hee playfully replied, "He didn't say anything like that," adding to the curiosity about the subtle chemistry between the two.

Meanwhile, Gangnam brought laughter by sharing a real-life married-couple story with his wife, Lee Sang-hwa. He said, "We had an argument, and Sang-hwa told me to sit down, so I sat. Then I looked beside me, and even the dog was sitting too," humorously describing the moment he felt the household hierarchy firsthand.

He went on to say, "When my parents fight, if my father speaks in Japanese and my mother gets angry and curses in Korean, the situation is over," drawing big laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.