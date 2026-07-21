"Go Young-wook, Convicted of Sex Crimes Against Minors, Should Know His Place... Trying to Piggyback on Lee Chan-jong's Acquittal on Sexual Harassment Charges [SC Issue]"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] "Kkilkkilppappa" is a newly coined term that means knowing when to join in and when to step back.

The clearest use of those four syllables became apparent on the 20th. It was none other than Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'ra.

On the 20th, Go Young-wook posted a screenshot of an article on his account reporting that trainer Lee Chan-jong, who had been accused of indecent assault, had received a final not-guilty verdict.

He criticized the TV show, saying, "I used to enjoy watching 'TV Animal Farm.' It's late, but I'm glad he was found not guilty. But the show cut ties with him far too quickly, even though he was someone who helped the program a great deal, just like the 'Gaeseong Era' segment that featured my mother and our dogs."

He also lashed out, saying, "At the time, trainer Kang Hyung-wook was a very junior colleague, but when he was briefly under suspicion himself, he still rudely called Lee Chan-jong 'that guy.' Shouldn't he be focusing on training his own character before training dogs?"

But Go Young-wook and Lee Chan-jong are completely different cases.

Lee Chan-jong was sued in 2022 on charges of indecently assaulting a female employee identified as A, but he was found not guilty in both the first and second trials.

In 2012, Go Young-wook was investigated without detention on charges of giving alcohol to a female high school student identified as A, who had aspired to be a model, and raping her. During the investigation, it was also revealed that in 2010 he had given alcohol to a 14-year-old middle school student identified as B, then raped her twice and reached a settlement with her. Later, while still under investigation without detention, he was indicted after allegations emerged that he had raped another 14-year-old middle school student, identified as C, in December 2012.

Go Young-wook denied all charges. However, the trial court sentenced him to five years in prison, seven years of public disclosure, and 10 years of electronic monitoring. On appeal, the court took into account the settlements with A and B, and only the indecent assault charge involving C was upheld, reducing the sentence to two years and six months in prison, five years of public disclosure, and three years of electronic monitoring. Go Young-wook appealed again, but the court rejected it. He completed his sentence at Anyang Correctional Institution and was released in 2015.

For that reason, Go Young-wook has been effectively expelled from the entertainment industry. Even if it is true that his family and pet dogs helped drive popularity on 'TV Animal Farm,' it is unacceptable for the family of someone who committed sex crimes against minors to appear on a weekend morning prime-time program watched by the whole family, including children. Nevertheless, Go Young-wook tried to force a connection between his own case and Lee Chan-jong's acquittal.

Netizens also criticized him sharply, saying things like, "Does he not know when to speak up and when to stay out of it?" "Don't write articles about this person," and "Does he have no intention of reflecting on what he did?"

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.