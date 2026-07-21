ATEEZ Takes Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters: "We Will Pursue Legal Measures Without Leniency, Even If Posts Are Deleted"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun reporter] ATEEZ is taking action against malicious commenters.

On the 21st, their agency, KQ Entertainment, said, "We have been continuously monitoring false information, defamation, insults, sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, and other rights violations targeting our artists, and we are proceeding with the relevant legal process based on the materials we have secured."

It added, "Recently, we have continued to confirm excessive malicious posts, personal attacks, and indiscriminate spreading of false information. In response, we are collecting related evidence through our own monitoring and reports from fans. Regardless of whether posts are deleted, accounts are set to private, or users leave the platform, all materials already secured will be reviewed, and we will pursue legal action without any leniency for confirmed illegal acts."

ATEEZ is a group that has made a strong impact on major charts and concert venues at home and abroad, driven by solid vocals and performances so powerful they are almost hard to believe. Recently, San has also been gaining recognition across the K-pop scene and drawing attention for his striking physique and cool, handsome image, which earned him the nickname "the Northern Grand Duke."

ATEEZ met with fans from the 17th to the 19th through the Seoul performance of their fan meeting, "ATINY’s Voyage: TINY Mystery."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.