SKZ Strengthens Self-Production Capabilities... Comeback with 'This and That' in August

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Stray Kids (SKZ) is returning with an even more upgraded image.

Stray Kids will release its new mini album, 'This and That,' at 1 p.m. on August 7.

In addition to the title track of the same name, the album includes a wide range of songs, such as the pre-release track 'Run It,' 'After You,' 'Farming,' 'I Do,' 'Way Out,' 'That Day,' and a festival version of 'This and That.' 3RACHA, the group's in-house producing team made up of Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, was credited on every track.

Stray Kids became the first artist worldwide in 2025 to score eight consecutive No. 1 debuts on Billboard 200, the main U.S. album chart. The group also recently wrapped up its largest-ever world tour, dominATE World Tour, with 56 shows across 35 regions around the world. As a result, anticipation is running high for the comeback of Stray Kids, a group known for having it all.

On the 17th, Stray Kids unveiled 'Unveil : Track' on its official social media channels. 'Unveil : Track' is the group's signature teaser content, which introduces selected songs from the album before release. It is a promotional format that highlights the group's specialty as an in-house producing team, with members handling the overall song-making process from the start of their debut.

The first song revealed this time was track 4, 'Farming,' with 3RACHA taking part in the lyrics and composition, while Bang Chan also handled the arrangement. Driven by powerful electronic sounds and beats that raise listeners' heart rates, the song surpassed 1 million views on YouTube just two days after being uploaded, proving the strong interest in Stray Kids' comeback.

Stray Kids will kick off its new world tour, 'Run It,' with five solo concerts at KSPO DOME in Seoul's Songpa District on the 25th, 26th, 29th, and August 1 and 2. All five shows sold out well in advance. In September, the group will also head to three locations in Latin America as a headliner for Brazil's major music festival, Rock in Rio, and its own new festival, Stray City.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.