Moët & Chandon Wraps Up Summer Event with House Ambassador Moon Ga-young

Champagne house Moët & Chandon successfully wrapped up the 'Moët & Chandon Summer Event' held on July 8 at The Loop in Seoul's Hannam-dong. The event was part of the brand's global campaign, which highlights its summer lifestyle proposal and the message of 'Life is better when shared.' Actress Moon Ga-young, a house ambassador for Moët & Chandon, attended in person and added to the occasion.

The Moët & Chandon Summer Event was designed to evoke a relaxed terrace in Saint-Tropez in southern France, creating an atmosphere that felt like a journey through a Mediterranean summer. Moon Ga-young joined guests in a champagne toast, sharing the joyful summer moments suggested by Moët & Chandon. She also brightened the scene by enjoying a range of content, including the summer collection and the global campaign.

Moët & Chandon's collaboration with Pharrell Williams, which began in 2025 with the theme of 'birthday,' has expanded into this summer's campaign. Centered on connection between people and shared experiences, it captures the French concept of Joie de Vivre. The brand said the campaign, which began in Paris, continues to Saint-Tropez, a signature resort town on the French Riviera, and vividly expresses the free-spirited moments of summer and the connections people make with one another.

Meanwhile, Moët & Chandon continues to present experiences that bring people together to share a glass and celebrate everyday moments, based on its brand philosophy that champagne is both a medium that makes special moments shine and a symbol of connection between people. This summer campaign also aims to convey that every moment spent together can become an even more special memory through the message, 'Life is better when shared.' Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.