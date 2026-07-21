'Shim Hye-jin's nephew' Shim Jae-won was chosen by a Kim Hee-sun lookalike and a woman born in 2000, emerging as a popular man on 'Lovers of Joseon'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Shim Jae-won, known as Shim Hye-jin's nephew, emerged as a popular man after being chosen by two women.

In the TV Chosun variety show 'Lovers of Joseon,' which aired on the 20th, the members of 'Yuk Can Do It' took part in a two-day, one-night group blind date.

The self-introduction segment was held that day, and Shim Jae-won won over the female cast by performing a jazz ballad stage.

After the introductions, the women chose their first date partners. Shim Jae-won received favorable picks from Lee Go-eun, born in 2000, and Jeon So-hyun, born in 1992. Lee Go-eun is 25 years old and has striking beauty, while Jeon So-hyun is a cast member who has been described as resembling Kim Hee-sun and Lee Young-ae. Shim Jae-won showed his popularity by going on a one-on-two date with the two beautiful women.

After the meal, Shim Jae-won approached Lee Go-eun again and offered a handshake, showing a little more interest.

In an interview with the production team, Shim Jae-won explained the meaning behind the handshake, saying, "She was the youngest person there, and during the self-introduction segment she said she was nervous. But in less than a minute, she introduced herself with ease, so I thought she was cute and charming. She also seemed playful, which I liked. I felt more drawn to Go-eun."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.