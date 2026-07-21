"Good at spotting men's flaws and being critical"... Ji Yeon-su gets a shocking reading during remarriage consultation

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Ji Yeon-su, a former racing model turned broadcaster, agreed with a fortuneteller's blunt assessment during a consultation about her remarriage prospects: that she tends to be critical and quick to notice men's flaws.

On the 20th, a video titled "Ji Yeon-su's face reading... Can I remarry? [Fortuneteller Park Seong-jun]" was uploaded to Ji Yeon-su's YouTube channel.

In the video, Ji Yeon-su met with fortuneteller Park Seong-jun and discussed her future, love life, and remarriage prospects through a reading of her saju and face.

During the conversation, Park said, "You have a very strong sense of your own standards, and you are somewhat less flexible." He added, "The husband position in your chart is occupied by someone who feels like a friend. When things are good, he is a friend, but if you think something is wrong, you have the energy to stand up and fight back." He also advised, "A stable and conservative person would suit you well," and "When meeting men, you need to lower your standards a little."

In response, Ji Yeon-su honestly admitted, "I'm not the type to open my heart easily, so I don't even want to create the chance."

Park especially drew attention when he explained why Ji Yeon-su has difficulty meeting men. He said, "You are good at spotting other people's flaws and tend to be critical. Once something bothers you, you are the type to cut off the relationship. It is not easy for most men to even get in, and even if they do, it is hard to endure over the long term." He went on to say, "You have a strong desire to be respected, acknowledged, and cared for, so you tend to remember the other person's tone, expression, and gaze for a long time, which can become a source of conflict."

Ji Yeon-su replied, "That's true. I tend to get over major incidents fairly well, but I think I remember small changes in tone or attitude for a long time." She laughed and added, "I'll reflect on that."

He also spoke about her remarriage prospects. Park said, "Rather than a macho, strong type, someone who is comfortable, friendly, and respectful would suit you better." He added, "If someone catches your heart, it would be good to continue the relationship for a while and then check your compatibility."

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli, formerly of U-KISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-su is raising her son alone, while Eli recently remarried and drew public attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.