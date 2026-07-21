Kang Sung-yeon, remarried, enjoys a swimming date with her husband, doctor Jang Min-wook... "A romantic moment I will never forget"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress Kang Sung-yeon shared a happy glimpse of her life with her husband, neurologist Jang Min-wook.

On the 20th, Kang posted several photos on her social networking service account along with the message, "I want to go back there again."

In the released photos, Kang and her husband are seen enjoying a romantic late-night swim at a resort pool. Their affectionate atmosphere and Kang's relaxed smile drew attention.

Kang looked back on the moment, saying, "It was a moment I think I will never forget," and shared a happy update that showed her more settled life after remarriage.

Meanwhile, Kang married in 2012 and had two sons, but divorced in 2023. Three years after the divorce, she recently announced her remarriage to neurologist Jang Min-wook, drawing many congratulations.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.