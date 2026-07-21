IU Faces a String of Setbacks as Breakup, Online Abuse and Health Worsen [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Singer and actress IU is going through a difficult period as she faces a breakup, a legal battle with online harassers, and worsening health issues.

IU recently ended her public relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk, which had lasted for about four years. The two had been publicly dating since 2022 and decided to part ways after four years. On the 10th, both agencies said, "The two have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues."

Legal action against the authors of malicious posts is also continuing. According to Dispatch on the 20th, IU filed a request for evidence disclosure against Meta Platforms in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on the 15th. The procedure is intended to secure materials needed for a civil defamation lawsuit underway in South Korea.

According to the report, IU's side claimed that a Threads user wrote about 52 false posts between March and October last year, damaging her reputation. Because the writer's identity has not been confirmed, making it difficult to proceed with the domestic lawsuit, she reportedly asked the U.S. court to order Meta Platforms to submit related information, including the person's name, address, phone number, email and IP address.

IU has long maintained a hard-line response against the writers of malicious posts. In February, she said she was pursuing criminal complaints and civil lawsuits against 96 online harassers. In May, a netizen who wrote malicious comments was also sentenced on appeal to four months in prison, suspended for one year.

Health problems have now added to her burden. As symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube syndrome, a condition she has long suffered from, worsened, IU decided to adjust her concert and album schedule.

In an official statement on the 20th, her agency said, "We determined that her recent ear condition makes it difficult to proceed with performances," adding, "Prioritizing her health, we have decided to adjust her future performance schedule, including the Goyang Stadium concert planned for September this year, as well as the schedule for her sixth full-length album."

It added, "This is not a condition that seriously disrupts her daily life, but it is a decision made so she can appear on stage in the best possible condition for her fans," and, "We will do our utmost to support the artist's recovery."

IU also shared her feelings directly through a fan platform. She explained, "Recently, my long-standing patulous Eustachian tube syndrome worsened, and I repeatedly found it difficult to get into proper condition when singing," adding, "Experts told me that it would be difficult to hold concerts for the time being."

She continued, "I feel so heavy-hearted and sorry that it is difficult to keep my concert promise. I am sorry that my ear condition seems to have ruined the second half of the year for everyone," and told fans, "I will focus on treatment and recovery and come back as soon as possible with a new album and performances. I hope you won't worry too much."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.