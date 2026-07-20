Hong Ji-min Reveals How She Lost 30 kg After Giving Birth... "I Tried Every Diet on the Market" ('Malja Show')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Musical actress Hong Ji-min will reveal her diet secrets.

The KBS2 program 'Malja Show,' airing on the 20th, will be presented as the first installment of its local communication project, featuring Changwon Special City. MCs Kim Young-hee and Jeong Beom-gyun will create a special evening filled with laughter and emotion together with 1,800 audience members at KBS Changwon Hall.

Hong Ji-min will appear as a guest. Introducing herself as "the daughter of Masan," she will show her deep affection for her hometown during the broadcast. In addition, a special connection that Hong once met through 'TV Carries Love' will appear on 'Malja Show' and share stories from her childhood. The identity of that person is drawing curiosity.

Hong Ji-min will surprise everyone by revealing that she lost 30 kg after giving birth. She will tell the audience about the diet success tips she learned, saying, "I tried every diet on the market." After reaching her goal, she has continued to maintain a healthy weight as a so-called "maintenance dieter," and she will naturally sing the highlight section of "This Moment" from the musical 'Jekyll and Hyde.' Hong's high energy, which turns 'Malja Show' into a musical stage, is expected to capture viewers' attention.

On this episode of 'Malja Show,' the program will hear the concerns of a male audience member who lived in Incheon and moved to Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, two years ago for business. Hong Ji-min will stress that, in order to adapt quickly to life in Gyeongsang Province, one must understand the expressions 'jjeom' and 'ga.' Her special lesson in the local dialect will be revealed in the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs at 9:30 p.m. on the 20th.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.