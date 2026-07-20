"A Shop for Killers Season 2" Kim Hye-jun: "I Was Only on the Receiving End in Season 1... In Season 2, I Fight Back Properly"

A production presentation for Disney+'s "A Shop for Killers Season 2" was held on the morning of the 20th at Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Actress Kim Hye-jun posed for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun Reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actress Kim Hye-jun said, "In Season 2, I don't just get attacked. I fight back."

A production presentation for the Disney+ original series "A Shop for Killers Season 2" (written by Ji Hojin and Lee Kwon, directed by Lee Kwon) was held on the morning of the 20th at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Seoul. Attending the event were Lee Dong-wook, who plays Jin-man, the uncle who faked his death; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Jian, the new head of the shopping mall Murthehelp; Jo Han-sun, who plays Veil, a key member of the global mercenary group Babylon; Geum Hae-na, who plays Min-hye, Murthehelp's strongest asset; Kim Min, who plays Pasin, an ally of Murthehelp; Jung Yoon-ha, who plays Kusanagi, head of Babylon's East Asia branch; Hyunri, who plays Q, the branch's team leader; Masaki Okada, who plays J, Babylon's ace; and director Lee Kwon.

Kim Hye-jun said, "Thanks to the huge love Season 1 received, I was able to return as Jian in Season 2. In Season 2, she doesn't just get pushed around; she fights back. I also take on gun action this season. The action will be a little explosive," she said with a laugh.

"A Shop for Killers Season 2" is a stylish action series about Jian, who becomes the new head of the shopping mall after completing a harsh handover, joining forces with Jin-man, who has returned from the dead, and launching a full-scale counterattack against Babylon's global forces. The series stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. It is written by Ji Hojin, who also wrote the first season, and directed by Lee Kwon. The first two episodes will be released on the 22nd, followed by two episodes every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Reporter Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.