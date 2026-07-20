Divorced Seo Yoo-jung says, "People say worrying about celebrities is pointless? I really have no money... I'm struggling on my own"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Seo Yoo-jung spoke candidly about her thoughts on money.

On the 20th, a short-form video titled "Is worrying about celebrities the most pointless thing in the world?" was posted on Seo Yoo-jung's YouTube channel.

Seo Yoo-jung said, "People say that when someone becomes a celebrity, there is no need to worry about them. That may be true for some, but I have not been active for a long time, and the money I had is all gone now. People think I have a lot of money. They joke that I have no money, but I really don't have any money."

She added, "I'm not ashamed of having no money. You can have money one day and lose it the next, or have none and then make some later. What is shameful is lacking basic character as a person, not being short on money." She also said, "People do misunderstand me. They think I must have a lot of money and send my child to many academies, but I don't send her to that many. Other parents send their kids to four or five places."

Seo Yoo-jung continued, "I do feel like I'm falling behind and struggling at my age." She added, "As a parent, of course I want to give my child everything. But I don't have money now. Who says I won't have money next year? But what if I still don't?" Her remarks drew laughter. At the end of the video, a caption reading "So, returning to my main job" appeared, along with news of Seo Yoo-jung's return to drama acting. She is set to appear in KBS2's "The Trap of Desire," which premieres on August 10.

Meanwhile, Seo Yoo-jung married a non-celebrity three years her senior in 2017 and has one daughter. She later announced her divorce in February 2023.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.