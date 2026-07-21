Ailee Reveals How Choi Si-hoon Has Changed After a Year of Marriage: "He Wasn't Like This When We Were Dating"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Ailee revealed how her husband, Choi Si-hoon, has changed since their marriage.

On the 18th, a video titled "Honey, this is supposed to be the Maldives of Japan..." was uploaded to the YouTube channel Ilyne's Marriage Diary.

Ailee and Choi Si-hoon, who were on a summer vacation in Miyakojima Island, Japan, enjoyed a course meal at a shabu-shabu restaurant Choi had found. While Choi was talking, Ailee was too busy taking photos of the food to respond properly. Ailee said, "Sometimes you don't respond when I'm talking either," and Choi replied, "That's why I thought you were concentrating, so I asked again whether you were listening. I was asking if you were ready to start talking once you finished focusing. I always want you to think that me being this chatty is actually a really good thing."

Ailee said, "Yesterday, we had dinner with a married couple of friends, and when I said my husband had become so chatty, they were surprised. They didn't believe me when I said he was totally like an ajumma, and that I call him Choi-jumma. I told them, 'Isn't it great? It's so nice that the two of us can chat together,' and one friend said, 'I don't like it when my wife talks because I have to talk too.' Choi Si-hoon listens to me and also talks a lot about himself."

Choi Si-hoon also emphasized, "Don't I listen really well?" and added, "As you get older, you only have each other. If a married couple doesn't chat and has no conversation, how boring would that be?"

But Ailee revealed, "Still, talking nonstop all day is a bit exhausting," and added, "There are days when he just won't stop talking. He's in a really good mood. So I just let him talk."

Choi Si-hoon said, "There aren't that many days when I'm in a good mood. There aren't that many days when I talk that much," but Ailee complained, "The chatter doesn't stop all day. I don't even have time to think. He wasn't like this when we were dating."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.