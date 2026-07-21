Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul and Eunhyuk Reveal They Were Once in a “Business Relationship”: “We Didn’t Even Know Each Other’s Numbers After Debut” ('East Sea and Baekdu Eunhyuk')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul and Eunhyuk admitted that they used to have a purely business relationship.

On the 20th, a video titled "Super Junior, Who Can Never Fully Understand One Another" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "East Sea and Baekdu Eunhyuk," featuring Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul and Leeteuk as guests.

The production team also revealed a post written by a Super Junior fan on an online community. Fan A wrote, "It seemed like Super Junior was clearly split into the Leeteuk line and the Kim Hee-chul line within the group. There were members who hung out with Kim Hee-chul, and there were members on Leeteuk’s side."

In response, Eunhyuk said, "Back then, Hee-chul hyung only liked a few people he was close to," and Kim Hee-chul admitted, "I was very biased." Eunhyuk added, "That’s why we only got close after 'Not_found'; before that, it was awkward," while Donghae said in surprise, "You only became close three or four years after debut?"

Kim Hee-chul revealed that he and Eunhyuk did not even know each other’s contact information, saying, "When I checked the phone numbers at 'Not_found,' I only had the number from our trainee days, and we had never called each other even once."

Another fan, B, commented on A’s post, saying, "Donghae was the one who could move freely between the two sides." Donghae explained why he got along well with both of them, saying, "I spent a long time with Leeteuk hyung. We prepared for our debut together, so he took good care of me, and I lived with Kim Hee-chul hyung."

Kim Hee-chul recalled memories from their trainee days with Donghae, saying, "He was 17 then, so when I tried to sleep in bed and I was about to sleep somewhere else, he would say, 'Hyung, sleep with me,' so I laid a blanket on the floor next to the bed and lay down there. Then he would ask me to tell him something fun, so I told him all kinds of strange old stories." He added, "If we stayed up all night like that, sometimes he couldn’t go to school. The teacher would call, and he’d ask me to pretend to be an adult and make the call, so Donghae pretended to be sick and I acted like his parent."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.