Yoo Hye-jung's Daughter Goes on a Date with Her Father Seo Yong-bin, Who Divorced 19 Years Ago, and Brags, "He Bought Me the Best Suit"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo reporter] Actress Yoo Hye-jung's daughter enjoyed a one-on-one date with her father, Seo Yong-bin.

On the 19th, the YouTube channel "Bunguhppang Family Hyejeong Gyuwon" uploaded a video titled "Shopping date alone with Dad Seo Yong-bin."

Seo Gyu-won, Yoo Hye-jung's daughter, met her father Seo Yong-bin and said, "I'm going on a date with my dad. We decided to go shopping together, so he was supposed to pick me up at work." Seo Yong-bin divorced Yoo Hye-jung in 2007, but he still stays in touch with Seo Gyu-won and appears to have a good relationship with her. Seo Gyu-won, who planned to go to the Paju outlet with Seo Yong-bin, said, "I kept saying we should go, but we never did. Now we're finally going."

While deciding what to buy, Seo Gyu-won said, "My mom bought me a suit when I received the Outstanding Employee award, and my dad bought me another suit for my birthday, I think. I managed to wear those for three years. I'm good at mixing and matching what I already have." Seo Yong-bin then showed his doting side, saying, "That's right. Gyu-won looks good in anything, so whatever she wears suits her well." After arriving at the outlet, Seo Gyu-won said, "Today is the day Dad opens his wallet, so I'm going to buy something nice," and began shopping in earnest. Seo Gyu-won, who works as a hotelier, explained her preferred style, saying, "I want to buy clothes that people wouldn't notice if I wore them every day." She added, "I tend to wear a lot of suits, light knits, and blouses that I can also wear in summer."

Seo Yong-bin also picked out clothes for Seo Gyu-won with ease, even at high-end brand stores. After trying on the outfits her father chose, Seo Yong-bin casually said, "Just buy this one for now."

After a long search, Seo Gyu-won found the style she wanted. Seo Yong-bin also looked pleased and said, "My daughter looks great," then casually bought her a suit. Seo Gyu-won thanked him, saying, "It's the best suit among all the suits my dad has bought me."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.