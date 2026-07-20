Husband of the 'PUBG Couple' Holds Funeral 35 Days After Wife's Death Amid Financial Hardship... 'No Wake, a Heavy Burden on My Heart' ('Oh Eun-young Report')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] The husband of the 'PUBG couple' finally broke down in tears as he held a belated funeral 35 days after saying goodbye to his wife.

In the episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Oh Eun-young Report: After Love, Again' aired on the 20th, viewers saw how the husband has been carrying on with daily life alone with his two children after losing his wife.

In a previous broadcast in May, the husband drew support from viewers for taking on childcare and housework while caring for his wife, who had been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer. However, her condition rapidly worsened, and she passed away on April 24, leaving her family behind.

On this day, the husband prepared a funeral 35 days after her death. He said, "I have financial debt. There are also loans I need to repay." He added, "My wife thought it would be difficult. So, we had no choice but to proceed without a wake." He then confessed, "It did not feel like I had truly sent her off. I thought I had cried enough, but the grief would not go away. I wanted to live an ordinary life, but because I could not even hold an ordinary funeral, it remained a burden on my heart," drawing sympathy.

On his wife's 31st birthday, the husband wore mourning clothes and took his place as chief mourner. While changing into the funeral attire, he tried to steady himself, saying, "I can do this. I am a father. Don't cry," but he could not hide the emotions that kept welling up.

As mourners gathered one by one to bid farewell to his wife and offered their condolences, the husband said, "It was the first time I had seen so many people face to face and had them hold my hand. I felt like I was forgetting my grief through people."

Later, as he ate a proper meal for the first time since his wife's death, he began to cry while eating food at the funeral hall, saying, "I feel ashamed, but why is this so delicious? I could actually taste it."

He said, "'Ah, this is delicious.' I feel embarrassed, but I ate well for the first time in a long while. It was the birthday table my wife had prepared," and burst into tears, leaving viewers deeply moved.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.