U-Know Yunho Steps Into Nexus... A Signature Performance in "Times Tikin"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] TVXQ's U-Know Yunho unveils his own universe.

U-Know Yunho released the single "Times Tikin" at 6 p.m. on the 20th.

"Times Tikin" is a contemporary pop dance track with an upbeat arrangement and the striking sound of a ticking clock. U-Know Yunho also took part in writing the lyrics, adding sincerity to the song.

The music video blends a universe that moves across time and space with powerful performance, creating an immersive experience that feels like watching a film.

The video was produced using VCR footage from U-Know Yunho's first solo concert, held from the 17th to the 19th. Set against a futuristic city, subway platforms, and race tracks, it more vividly captures his distinctive musical world through a story in which he confronts his past and present selves.

At the end of the video, it teases a connection to the metaverse space "Nexus," which appeared in the short film for his third mini album. By organically linking the universe he has built so far, U-Know Yunho is drawing a wide range of interpretations from fans.

"Times Tikin" is an album made up of two tracks, including the title song of the same name and the emotional ballad "Ordinary Story." Right after its release, the album topped RecoChoku's daily album ranking in Japan, showing its global popularity.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.