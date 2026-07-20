"Lee Dong-wook of A Shop for Killers Season 2: I Have a Real Second-Grade Niece, and I Regret Not Treating Her Better"

The production presentation for Disney+’s A Shop for Killers Season 2 was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actor Lee Dong-wook posed for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

Actor Lee Dong-wook said that he is reflecting on not being kind enough to his real niece.

The production presentation for the Disney+ original series The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2, written by Ji Ho-jin and Lee Kwon and directed by Lee Kwon, was held on the morning of the 20th at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Lee Dong-wook, who plays Jin-man, the uncle who faked his death; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Jian, the new head of the shopping mall Murthehelp; Jo Han-sun, who plays Veil, a key member of the global mercenary group Babylon; Geum Hae-na, who plays Min-hye, Murthehelp’s strongest fighter; Kim Min, who plays Pasin, Murthehelp’s ally; Jung Yoon-ha, who plays Kusanagi, head of Babylon’s East Asia branch; Hyunri, who plays Q, the branch’s team leader; Masaki Okada, who plays Babylon ace Jay; and director Lee Kwon attended the event.

Lee said, "In Season 1, we saw a lot of Jian’s younger version, played by Kim Hye-jun, but in Season 2, I think there will be much more emotional interaction with the adult Jian. She has stepped into this world, and the story will show how she tries to live with her niece. I actually have a niece who is in second grade. I feel regretful that I have not treated her that well." He added that this was a key point to watch.

Kim Hye-jun also said, "In Season 1, there were no scenes showing the present-day Jian and Jin-man together. In Season 2, I think we will be able to show action scenes together. In this season, Jian, who did not understand her uncle, gradually starts to resemble him, and viewers can also feel the emotional change as she comes to understand him."

The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2 is a stylish action series in which Jian, now the new head of the shopping mall after completing a harsh handover, launches a full-scale counterattack alongside Jin-man, who has returned from the dead, against Babylon’s global forces. Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young appear in the series. Ji Ho-jin, who wrote the first season, penned the script, and Lee Kwon directed. The series will begin with episodes 1 and 2 on the 22nd, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.