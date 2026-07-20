'Kill Show 2' Jo Han-sun says, "It gets even more ruthless in Season 2... I think I’ll get a lot of criticism"

The production presentation for Disney+'s "A Shop for Killers Season 2" was held on the morning of the 20th at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Actor Jo Han-sun poses for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Jo Han-sun said, "Season 2 gets even more ruthless, so I think I’ll get a lot of criticism."

A production presentation for Disney+ original series "A Shop for Killers Season 2" was held on the morning of the 20th at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending the event were Lee Dong-wook, who plays Jin-man, the uncle who faked his death; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Jian, the new head of the shopping mall Murthehelp; Jo Han-sun, who plays Veil, a key member of the global mercenary group Babylon; Geum Hae-na, who plays Min-hye, Murthehelp's strongest fighter; Kim Min, who plays Pasin, Murthehelp's ally; Jung Yoon-ha, who plays Kusanagi, head of Babylon's East Asia branch; Hyunri, who plays Q, the branch's team leader; Masaki Okada, who plays Babylon ace Jay; and director Kwon Lee.

Jo Han-sun joked, "Veil's obsession with Jin-man is at stalker level. It feels like love. In Season 1, Veil focused on curiosity and the things he was interested in, but in Season 2 he goes on a rampage against Jeong Jin-man, who humiliated and hurt him. He's so ruthless this season that I think he'll get a lot of hate. I think it would be fine if I'm the only one who gets criticized."

"A Shop for Killers Season 2" is a stylish action series in which Jian, now the new head of the shopping mall after a brutal handover, launches a full-scale counterattack with Jin-man, who has returned from the dead, against Babylon's global forces. The series stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. It is written by Ji Ho-jin, who also wrote the first season, and directed by Kwon Lee. The show will begin with episodes 1 and 2 on the 22nd, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.