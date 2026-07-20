"A Shop for Killers Season 2" Director Says, "There Is a Counterattack to Every Attack... That Is the Core Theme of Season 2"

The production presentation for Disney+'s "A Shop for Killers Season 2" was held on the morning of the 20th at Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Director Kwon Lee answers questions.

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Director Kwon Lee said, "I wanted to express the idea that every attack has a counterattack."

On the morning of the 20th, Disney+'s original series "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2" held its production presentation at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. The event was attended by Lee Dong-wook, who plays Jin-man, the uncle who faked his death; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Ji-an, the new head of the shopping mall Murthehelp; Jo Han-sun, who plays Veil, a key member of the global mercenary group Babylon; Geum Hae-na, who plays Min-hye, Murthehelp's strongest fighter; Kim Min, who plays Pashin, Murthehelp's ally; Jung Yoon-ha, who plays Kusanagi, head of Babylon's East Asia branch; Hyunri, who plays Q, the team leader of Babylon's East Asia branch; Masaki Okada, who plays Jay, Babylon's ace; and director Kwon Lee.

Director Kwon Lee said, "I like the phrase, 'There is a counterattack to every attack.' I wanted to bring that to life. Season 2 was planned after Season 1 ended with many questions still unresolved, so I thought about how to answer those questions. I became curious about what Ji-an would do, and I also expanded the story by thinking about how Jin-man would react when he met Ji-an."

"The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2" is a stylish action series in which Ji-an, who has become the new head of the shopping mall after completing a harsh handover, launches a full-scale counterattack against Babylon's global forces together with Jin-man, who has returned from the dead. It stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. Hojin Ji wrote the script for the previous season, and Kwon Lee directed the series. The show will begin with episodes 1 and 2 on the 22nd, followed by two episodes every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Jiyoung Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.